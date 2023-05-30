Arsenal are refusing to sell their ‘unbelievable’ player, despite interest from PSG











Arsenal are reportedly not entertaining any interest in their captain Martin Odegaard this summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Odegaard has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season after being named their captain last summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one the best midfielders in England, having had a hand in 23 goals in the Premier League.

But he’s been subject to interest from PSG ahead of the summer, with The Daily Mail claiming that the Ligue 1 champions are considering making a bid for the Norwegian.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Odegaard is attracting interest from top clubs after such an impressive year at Arsenal.

And it’s even less surprising that the Gunners are refusing to entertain any interest in their captain.

Arsenal refusing to entertain interest in Odegaard

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are not entertaining interest in Odegaard ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Despite reports that PSG have enquired about the playmaker, they have received a ‘firm rebuttal’ from the Gunners.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Odegaard has enjoyed an ‘unbelievable’ season under Mikel Arteta and seems to be finally reaching his potential.

It would surely take a massive bid for the Gunners even to consider selling the midfielder.

Arsenal will be aiming to go one better next season after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. And selling arguably their most important player would be counterproductive, to say the least.

It feels vital that Arsenal manage to keep their young stars at the Emirates Stadium for the long-term future if they want to continue to challenge for top honours.

Odegaard is also reportedly open to fresh contract talks with Arsenal, so it seems he is happy in north London for the time being.

