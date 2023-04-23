Sky Sports pundit praises 'world-class' Arsenal target Declan Rice











Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith was full of praise for West Ham midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice as the Hammers easily beat Bournemouth.

Rice has been linked to the Gunners for a while now. The Hammers captain is also a key player for England and will not want to be involved in another relegation battle next year.

No doubt many believe that the 24-year-old is going to be key for England for many years. To make sure he is at his best, he needs to be challenging at a higher level.

Arsenal are yet to put in an official bid. It will be interesting to see if they mount the pressure on the Hammers when the summer transfer window opens in a couple of months.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sky pundit raves over Arsenal target Declan Rice

Danny Cowley was the pundit for the match between Bournemouth and West Ham. Following Declan Rice scoring his first goal of the match and the third of the game, Cowley praised the midfielder.

Speaking on Sky Sports today, he said: “Declan Rice, He’s like two players for West Ham. He’s unbelievable, world-class and he is starting to add goals to his game as well.”

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Rice has been in great form. He now has managed back-to-back goals for the club. The other came during the week as West Ham beat Genk to advance to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Everyone knows he is a great defensive midfielder, but now that he is scoring and on great form, he will definitely have more clubs on high alert.

