Arsenal are not willing to pay £40m to sign ‘incredible’ PL player this summer

Arsenal are not prepared to pay £40 million to sign David Raya from Brentford during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, which notes that that is the fee the Bees are holding out for before they let the Spaniard leave the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Few Arsenal fans probably went into the weekend expecting their club to be linked with a potential move for David Raya. The Gunners have been one of the teams to watch so far this summer. But there is still more to do.

Arsenal won’t pay £40 million for David Raya

Nevertheless, it did not appear that spending big on another goalkeeper was on many fans’ wishlists. However, Arsenal appear to be very much in the mix to sign the Spain international.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Calciomercato reports that Arsenal are ready to make a £25.7 million bid for Raya. But it would seem that Mikel Arteta’s men may not be prepared to meet Brentford’s asking price.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are not going to spend £40 million on Raya this summer.

It remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached. Certainly, you would think that Raya would be imploring the Brentford hierarchy to reach an agreement in the coming days.

But it will be interesting to see how Arsenal will respond if Brentford dig their heels in. It says a lot that Mikel Arteta is keen for a move when he already has one of the Premier League’s best in his ranks.

Perhaps he will still be content if a move does not come off and Matt Turner remains as Ramsdale’s understudy.

But given how surprising it is to see Arsenal linked with another ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper, you have to think that they will be prepared to really push the boat out to get a deal done.