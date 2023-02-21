Arsenal now preparing massive offer for 'extraordinary' striker











Arsenal are not only interested in Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, but La Repubblica in Italy reports that they are one of the teams preparing a massive offer for the youngster.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season. He has scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in all competitions, having started the campaign at Sturm Graz.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

It appears that his stay in Italy could actually be a short one. La Repubblica reports that both Arsenal and Real Madrid are admirers of the Denmark international.

Arsenal ready to make massive bid for Hojlund

And it appears that they are both ready to confirm their interest. The report suggests that the Gunners and Los Blancos are prepared to make monstrous bids for the youngster.

Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a report from Calciomercato has claimed that his asking price will be at least £44 million. That would present Atalanta with an opportunity to make a significant profit on the £15 million plus add-ons they spent last year. That is also around the same amount Arsenal spent on Gabriel Jesus in the summer (via Sky Sports).

Hojlund is still finding his way in the game. However, it does appear that he is destined to take another step in the coming years.

Gian Piero Gasperini has previously suggested that he has ‘extraordinary‘ talent. And he is already making an impact in Serie A having only recently arrived in the country.

He stands at 6ft 4in. That obviously highlights that he is a real force in the air. However, there is a lot more to his game. FBRef compares him with the likes of Ciro Immobile, Alexander Isak and Robert Lewandowski.

It would be quite something if Arsenal could secure his signature in the summer. They are clearly facing some lofty opposition in the race. But the Gunners are flying right now. So it is definitely a very exciting time to move to the Emirates if the chance presents itself.