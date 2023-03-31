Arne Slot told to reject Tottenham manager job because of Daniel Levy











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager, but the Dutchman has now been told to turn down a move to Spurs.

Following Antonio Conte’s departure, the North Londoners have decided that Christian Stellini will take charge of the club for the rest of this season. He will be assisted by Ryan Mason, and there will not be a new appointment until the summer.

Tottenham continue to be linked with a new permanent manager, and Feyenoord boss Slot has been heavily linked.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Apart from perhaps Mauricio Pochettino, no Tottenham manager over the last decade or so has had a good time in North London.

Even proven winners like Jose Mourinho and Conte have come in and failed, which shows that problems at the club run a lot deeper than just the managers.

Daniel Levy is the man most Tottenham fans will point the finger at, and retired Dutch manager Aad de Mos has urged 44-year-old Slot to reject Spurs because of their chairman, who is ‘not easy to work with’.

He said on the Twee Viertje podcast on SoccerNews: “I wouldn’t do that. It has turned out to be a graveyard for coaches. Whoever has been a coach in recent years, there is not a single coach who has been able to keep above water. [Except] Pochettino, the rest are all served.

“It is not easy to work with that chairman, it is not easy to work with players who have been there too long, from Lloris to Kane, from Son to Dier. That is a club that protects the dressing room well, there must first be a good selection, in the dressing room. It’s still a difficult thing when you’re dealing with a chairman like Levy.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve ever won anything, I was a huge fan of them as a boy of 10, 12, with Tommy Smith, with Danny Blanchflower, with Mackay, John White, they were great players and a great club.

“I always have fond memories of Spurs, one of my favourite clubs to go to. Unfortunately, if the situation at such a club is not 100% pure, you will notice that in the results. They are lagging behind, compared to Arsenal, Manchester City, or Chelsea, or Liverpool.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s not a great time to be a Tottenham fan, is it?

Spurs don’t have a manager at the moment, while their sporting director has been hit with a ban. Their chairman, Levy, is the only one running things, and most supporters have little faith in him.

Tottenham simply cannot afford to get another managerial appointment wrong. That’s not sustainable at all, but knowing what Levy has done on the footballing front over the last decade, there is little optimism among the fan base.

It will be interesting to see who Tottenham will appoint. If anyone listens to De Mos, we’re sure they’ll think twice before making a decision.

Photo by Ed van de Pol/Soccrates/Getty Images

