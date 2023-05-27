Arne Slot could now deal another huge blow to Tottenham - opinion











Tottenham were dealt a huge blow after Arne Slot snubbed them and decided to stay at Feyenoord this week. Now, he could inflict some more pain on Spurs.

Daniel Levy has been on the lookout for a new manager for almost two months now. Antonio Conte was shown the door nearly eight weeks ago, and the Tottenham chairman has taken his time in finding a new boss.

Slot seemed to be the man and a move even looked imminent just a few days ago. However, that collapsed, and the Dutchman has now extended his contract at Feyenoord.

Arne Slot vows to try and stop Tottenham target Orkun Kokcu from leaving

Along with Arne Slot, Tottenham were heavily linked with another key man from Feyenoord – club captain Orkun Kokcu.

The 22-year-old has had a sensational season. He scored 12 goals and provided five assists and was one of the biggest reasons why Feyenoord won the title ahead of both Ajax and PSV.

Just a few days ago, Dutch outlet Volkskrant claimed that Tottenham are preparing a bid to sign Kokcu from Feyenoord this summer after being impressed with his campaign.

Slot, however, is determined to spoil that now, with the Dutchman claiming he ‘will do everything’ to stop Kokcu from leaving his club this summer.

The 44-year-old said, as per 1908: “I don’t know if you should ask me that question or that can change. You’ll have to put that to him. You say, “We assume he’s going.” That’s what you thought of me too and that turned out not to be true either. Orkun is a great player, he can handle a higher level of quality.”

“But yes, we will also be active at a higher level as Feyenoord. At least in Europe. So a great opportunity for him as well. Yes, I will do everything I can to try to keep him, that seems clear to me.”

TBR View:

Tottenham could now be handed a second blow in a matter of a few days.

It looked almost certain that Slot was going to be the new Tottenham manager, but in the 11th hour, the Dutchman changed his mind and decided to stay put.

Now, he has vowed to do ‘everything’ he can to stop one of Tottenham’s targets from leaving the club this summer, which would be another blow for the North Londoners if he succeeds.

Kokcu would be a really good signing for Tottenham, but Slot seems determined to spoil the party now.

