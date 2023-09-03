Arnaut Danjuma seriously impressed with 22-year-old Everton man vs Sheff Utd

Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma was seriously impressed with teammate Amadou Onana yesterday.

The 22-year-old posted on social media after the Toffees picked up their first point of the season.

Sean Dyche would have been desperate for his side to pick up a result against Sheffield United yesterday.

They were pointless and goalless in the league going into the fixture at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United had also failed to get off the mark on their return to the Premier League but went behind to an Abdoulaye Doucoure goal.

New signing Cameron Archer equalised before an unfortunate Jordan Pickford own goal summed up Everton’s early luck this season.

Arnaut Danjuma scored his first goal in Everton colours in the second half and singled out Amadou Onana for praise.

The 22-year-old was linked with an exit this summer but he remains at Goodison Park for now.

If Everton are going to drag themselves away from the relegation zone then the Belgian international is likely to be key to their success.

Danjuma impressed with Everton teammate Onana

The midfielder posted on Instagram after the match and said: “We wanted more today but +1 is a start. Buzzing for you @danjuma. We keep pushing”

Arnaut Danjuma replied and said: “The best is you.”

Everton’s biggest problem for some time has been scoring goals and the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma and new striker Beto should ease that issue.

Beto looked like a real handful yesterday and it shouldn’t be long until he scores his first Premier League goal.

Danjuma opened his account with a good finish at the back post following some excellent work from Nathan Patterson to deliver a pinpoint cross.

Sean Dyche is going to need the likes of Danjuma and Onana to regularly chip in with goals if Everton are going to survive this season.

They’ll face much tougher tests than Sheffield United, but at least they got off the mark yesterday.