Araujo says he would love Barcelona to sign Tottenham star











Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has told Jijantes (via Sport) that Rodrigo Bentancur would be one of two signings he would make if he was Mateu Alemany, along with Lionel Messi.

Bentancur has been an outstanding performer for Tottenham Hotspur since his move from Juventus during the previous January transfer window. His arrival played a vital role in Antonio Conte’s side finishing in the top-four last season.

And he has been superb when available this term. Unfortunately, he will play no further part in Tottenham’s campaign after sustaining a serious injury against Leicester City on Saturday.

Araujo wants Bentancur at Barcelona

And perhaps he will have already made his final appearance for Spurs – if his international teammate gets his way.

Araujo was asked who he would sign if he was Barcelona’s director of football. And he told Jijantes that he would bring Messi and Bentancur to Camp Nou.

Of course, you would imagine that Bentancur’s injury is likely to rule out any chance of a move away in the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano’s tweet on Sunday suggested that Bentancur could be out for up to seven months. That would keep him sidelined until September.

That is little comfort to Tottenham fans. They would surely rather that there was speculation surrounding Bentancur because he is playing regularly and playing well.

He is such an integral part of the Spurs side. He is surely one of the first names on the team sheet when he is available.

And with that, there is potentially going to be interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. But Tottenham will fancy their chances of holding onto Bentancur. He only cost the club £22 million (via Guardian). But they are going to be able to demand a huge price if another club comes calling.

Certainly, if he picks up where he left off upon his return, Tottenham are probably going to be braced for interest.