Antonio Conte wanted Tottenham players to follow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's diet plan











Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Antonio Conte at the weekend – and information is coming out about what things were like behind the scenes during his reign.

Spurs will be taken this weekend by Cristian Stellini, with Ryan Mason assisting him.

The duo will oversee things until the end of the season.

It is a big gamble from Spurs, with many feeling Conte was still the man best placed to ensure a top four finish.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But other believe his time was up following his outburst after the 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Ultimately, it was that which was resulted in him leaving the club.

Recent results haven’t been good enough, but Conte’s style of management had led to internal tension.

ESPN have today provided an interesting report about aspects of life at Spurs under Conte.

It is a mostly negative picture that is painted, with Conte’s intensity seemingly alienating a lot of the players. It has even been claimed the Italian held training sessions on the morning of games.

But there is one part of the article that suggests he did instill some good practices.

Supposedly, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ‘particularly diligent with his diet in the training ground canteen’.

Conte clocked this and had urged his players to follow the £20 million signing‘s example.

He had believed that too many players indulged themselves with ‘unhealthy’ meal choices.

There is also a mention of Harry Kane being an exemplary trainer. It is likely Conte wanted his players to copy the England captain.

Antonio Conte was right to want Tottenham players to follow Hojbjerg’s example

The claim that some Tottenham players were partial to unhealthy meal options is very interesting.

Conte was right to urge them to follow Hojbjerg’s diet habits.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It seems strange that players at the top level would indulge themselves with unhealthy choices.

Surely to get that edge, unhealthy choices should not be entertained.

You could also question why these temptations were made available to the players in the first place.