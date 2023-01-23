Antonio Conte provides fitness update on Tottenham forward Richarlison











Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky trip to high-flying Fulham this evening, as they try to keep to make up ground on the top four.

Antonio Conte has spoken to Football London ahead of the match, and provided a fitness update on Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward returned the World Cup with a hamstring injury after being in such good form in Qatar.

It was another blow for Tottenham, who were also missing Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Richarlison was a second-half substitute against Arsenal and Manchester City, but hasn’t been fit enough to start yet.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian has yet to find the back of the net in the league after his £60m move from Everton.

The closest he’s come so far was against tonight’s opposition, when he had the ball in the net of the bet, but it was ruled out.

Richarlison picked up a yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration, but was devastated to learn his goal had been chalked off.

Speaking to the press, via Football London, Conte spoke about the 25-year-old, saying: “Richy still has to recover the best physical condition first of all.

“He had serious injuries and the first thought from the medical department was his recovery.

“He’s behind in the physical aspect, he’s not 100 per cent and we have to try to bring him to the same level to the other players.

“Then for sure, Richy is one of these players who can give us something nasty.

“You feel his presence on the pitch, but I repeat, Richy is a player who needs to work, to have more work compared to his team mates because the injury was serious.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The worrying form of Son Heung-min this season means Conte will be hoping Richarlison can return to the starting line-up soon.

Harry Kane has admitted Son is working his socks off in training, but he’s way off the pace compared to last season.

Conte will be hoping he can confirm Richarlison’s fitness issues are behind him very soon.

He can’t risk rushing the Brazilian international back in case he loses him for an even longer period in the future.

