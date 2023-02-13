Antonio Conte calls Romaine Mundle into Tottenham first-team training











Tottenham Hotspur youngster Romaine Mundle has been spotted training with the first team ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League tie.

In a video posted on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Antonio Conte’s side can be seen preparing for their trip to AC Milan.

Spurs will have to play an awful lot better than they did at the weekend to get anything out of tomorrow’s match.

They were woeful against Leicester City, a side they normally do very well against.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring, but has also been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

It’s a huge blow for Antonio Conte, who will also be without club captain Hugo Lloris for the next month.

After recovering from a gall bladder operation, Conte will know he has to make every minute count on the training ground.

Matches will come thick and fast for Spurs now, and every session will need to be taken advantage of.

It also gives the likes of Romaine Mundle the chance to impress when stepping up in training alongside Tottenham’s first team.

Mundle spotted in Tottenham first team training

The video on Tottenham’s YouTube channel shows Romaine Mundle alongside fellow academy players Michael Craig and Maksim Paskotsi.

Mundle is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs, but has been on the bench twice.

He was an unused substitute against Pacos de Ferreira in the Conference League last season and Portsmouth in the FA Cup last month.

It’s not the first time he’s been called up by Conte, having made several appearances in training already.

Typically a right winger, Mundle scored a brace at the weekend against Brighton for the under-21s.

The 19-year-old has featured in nearly every Premier League 2 match this season, and is comfortable on both wings.

The arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on loan has pushed Mundle down another place in the Tottenham pecking order.

However, Tottenham can name 12 substitutes in the Champions League, which may mean he squeezes into the squad.

Mundle will hope he can impress Conte enough in training to travel with the Tottenham squad.

Although he’s unlikely to make his debut this season, he’s setting himself up for a potential loan move next campaign.

Being able to say he’s come up against the likes of Cristian Romero and Eric Dier in training will certainly help his case if he does look for a temporary move.

