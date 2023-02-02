Tottenham v Man City: Romaine Mundle pictured in Spurs training











With the January transfer window now closed, Tottenham Hotspur will focus fully on a strong finish to the season.

It’s not been plain sailing for Spurs this term, with far too many underwhelming performances and displays.

Nonetheless, Tottenham have a solid springboard upon which to kick on and hopefully achieve plenty this term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs are just three points away from the Premier League’s top four and remain in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Next up for Tottenham is Sunday’s top-flight meeting with Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Wednesday, Spurs shared photos from the team’s latest training session.

And Tottenham academy gem Romaine Mundle featured in the session at Hotspur Way.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Tottenham’s Under-21s, and has made 24 appearances at age level this season.

Mundle is yet to make his competitive senior Spurs debut. However, he was on the bench against Pacos de Ferreira in 2021 and in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth in January.

Back in the summer of 2021, Superhotspur wrote a detailed feature article on Mundle.

“Capable of operating as a winger on either flank, Mundle can also play as a CAM or as a central midfielder,” began the article.

“A really creative player who is quick and direct with the ball out on the flanks. (Mundle) is so reliable on the ball and he rarely loses possession.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“A player who takes up intelligent forward positions both out wide and in the oppositions penalty area, he is a good passer of the ball and I have always been impressed with his crosses into the box.

“A very technical footballer who is really skilful on the ball, the player who has been at Spurs for a long time tracks back and helps out the full-back well also, and he is a real team player.

“He is capable of beating players for skill alone, and his ability to pick a pass and get a really good amount of assists has made him a really important player for the Spurs Under-18 side over the last couple of seasons.”

It’s great to see Tottenham give a chance to standout academy players.

Spurs could certainly do with more creativity in the middle of the park.

Could Mundle get his chance this season and beyond for Antonio Conte and co?