Anthony Gordon sends message on Instagram to Bruno Guimaraes











Anthony Gordon was seriously impressed by new Newcastle United teammate Bruno Guimaraes last night.

The Magpies finally secured their place in a domestic cup final for the first time in decades.

Guimaraes reacted to Newcastle’s progression to the final on Instagram, and was clearly delighted with the result.

A Sean Longstaff brace got the match off to the best possible start for Eddie Howe’s side.

He could have had a first-half hat-trick had his left-footed volley been the other side of Gavin Bazunu’s post.

Che Adams heightened Newcastle’s fans nerves slightly with a fantastically taken strike before the break.

However, Newcastle saw out the game expertly as they’ve earned a reputation for doing this season.

Guimaraes caused a bit of late panic after being sent off in the final ten minutes.

He was initially booked for a challenge on Samuel Edozie, but VAR upgraded it to a red card.

Anthony Gordon was still impressed with Guimaraes’s performance though, and will be excited to link up with his new Newcastle teammate.

Gordon loved Guimaraes’s performance in Newcastle semi-final win

The Brazilian posted a collage of pictures on Instagram after the match, accompanied by the caption: “Huge happiness to be in my first final with this shirt.

“Every day I’m more sure I made the best decision coming here. First year and first final.

“Sad for the expulsion, the first in my career, but these are situations that occur during games. Thanks for the support. Wembley, here we go”

Plenty of his teammates replied, with Gordon saying Guimaraes was top for Newcastle yesterday.

The 25-year-old’s red card will apply to all competitions, meaning he won’t be banned for the final.

It’s a blow to Newcastle to lose him for any games, given how brilliant he’s been.

He posted a message on Twitter after the match to address his sending off.

Gordon will be buzzing to link up with Guimaraes in a Newcastle shirt soon.

His relationship with Miguel Almiron has seen the Paraguayan thrive, and Gordon will be hoping for the same.

Unfortunately, he’s going to have to wait a little bit longer than expected for that to happen.

