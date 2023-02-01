Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes breaks silence after his red card last night











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes was shown a red card last night, but that didn’t stop the Magpies from securing a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s men went into the game against Southampton with a 1-0 lead from the first leg. They were the favourites to go through, and they did just that thanks to a brace from Sean Longstaff.

Guimaraes had a really good game and he’s delighted with the win, but the sending-off has made him a little ‘sad’.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle started the game at St James’ Park on the front foot.

Bruno Guimaraes was heavily involved once again. His excellent interception and brilliant bit of skill to get away from his man and move the ball forward played a massive part in Logstaff’s opener.

He could’ve scored one or two himself later on in the game, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Guimaraes would’ve been pleased with his performance yesterday, but what happened in the 82nd minute may change that feeling. The Brazilian was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, and we must say, he cannot have any complaints.

After the game, Guimaraes took to Twitter to express his delight about reaching the final. However, he did admit that he was ‘sad’ about his red card.

He wrote: “Huge happiness to be in my first final with this shirt. Every day I’m sure I made the best decision coming here. First year and first final.

“Sad for the red card, the first in my career, but these are situations that occur during games. Thanks for the support. Wembley, here we go.”

Huge happiness to be in my first final with this shirt.Every day I'm sure I made the best decision coming here.First year and first final.Sad for the red card,the first in my career,but these are situations that occur during games.Thanks for the support. Wembley,here we go🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/TVs9uaL869 — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 31, 2023

Will he miss the Carabao Cup final?

The referee initially just showed a yellow card to Guimaraes for his tackle, but after consulting with VAR and having another look at the challenge in the pitchside monitor, he sent him off.

Newcastle United still made it through to the final of the competition, and many of their fans have since been wondering if Guimaraes’ red card will rule him out of the final.

The Brazilian will be suspended for three games, but he will serve those in the Premier League against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

As long as he’s fit and does not get himself suspended again, he should be available for the final, which will most likely be against Manchester United.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

