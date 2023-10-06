Another manager who’s ‘one of the best in his business’ wants Rangers job

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to fill the Ibrox hotseat.

Rangers recently parted company with Michael Beale after just 10 months in the Ibrox dugout amid some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Some decent speculation is now starting to do the rounds regarding the Rangers job. For instance, Philippe Clement is apparently in with a good chance of the Ibrox role.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Now, according to The Daily Record, Oliver Glasner has thrown his hat into the ring as an option for Rangers. He’s apparently keen on the Ibrox gig.

Rangers fans will no doubt be hoping someone of Glasner’s calibre – or Clement or Pascal Jansen – will take the Ibrox reins.

A few months ago, Glasner was being linked with the Tottenham Hotspur role. That shows how highly rated he is, when a big English club was apparently in pursuit.

‘Tactical nous and flexibility’

The 49-year-old has plenty of experience and has taken his club to great heights.

In his first season at Eintracht Frankfurt, the versatile coach led them to the Europa League trophy.

In April, scouting website Foot the Ball wrote: “Glasner demonstrated his tactical nous and flexibility while at Wolfsburg.

“Switching between a back three and four while also getting the very best out of the likes of striker Wout Weghorst, who scored 45 times in 84 games under the Austrian.

“It’s his ability to get more out of average players that make him one of the best in his business.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Glasner also led Frankfurt to the German Cup final last season before parting company with the club in the summer.

As he’s unattached at present, Rangers won’t have to deal with a club that may want to play hardball or refuse talks altogether.

All in all, Glasner looks like a good shout for the Ibrox hotseat.