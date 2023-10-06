‘One of the most prominent’ managers in Europe has held Rangers talks

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to take the Ibrox reins.

Rangers parted company with Michael Beale after just 10 months in the Ibrox hotseat amid some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Now, a report from overseas has claimed that Rangers have held talks with a highly-rated candidate.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Philippe Clement has flown into Glasgow for talks with the Ibrox hierarchy.

Better still, the report has suggested that Rangers may actually be frontrunners to land the 49-year-old.

As well as links with the Ibrox club, there has been speculation linking Clement with Saudi club Al-Shabab.

However, the report says ‘sporting and family interests come first for him and that is why he rejected proposals from the Middle East in the summer.’

Although Al-Shabab are still trying, it looks as though Rangers stand a better chance of landing Clement.

So far, there appears to have been one meeting between the Belgian and Ibrox, where ‘all parties put their vision and conditions on the table.

‘An agreement has not yet been reached, but Clement is indeed a great candidate for the job.

‘Frank Lampard and Pascal Jansen will be his main competitors.’

Our view

Rangers fans will no doubt be pleased about this report, suggesting the Ibrox club has a good chance of landing Clement.

He is a great manager, best known for winning three Belgian top-flight titles in a row between 2019 and 2021. The first came with Genk, the latter two with Club Brugge.

Clement also won a Belgian Super Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, as Brugge’s assistant manager, he won the 2015-16 Belgian title, the 2014-15 Belgian Cup, and the 2016-7 Belgian Super Cup.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Recent Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell lauded Clement for his ‘daring’ approach and the ‘great intensity’ in his team.

He also deemed him ‘one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years.’

Crucially, Clement is unattached at present, so Rangers won’t have to deal with a club that may want to play hardball or refuse talks altogether.