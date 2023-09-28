Ange scores big Spurs win amid report about ‘one of the best players in the world’

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and it’ll be exciting to see how they continue to fare.

Now, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has received another big boost with regards to the future of one of his players at N17.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham playmaker Giovani Lo Celso has decided he wants to fight for his place at Spurs.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Postecoglou is reportedly ‘counting on him’ and has already made it clear he wants to keep Lo Celso.

The Argentine is hoping to force his way into the Tottenham side and prove himself in the Premier League after returning from injury.

Lo Celso did well in pre-season, scoring two goals in three friendlies and doing enough to convince Postecoglou.

Sadly, the 27-year-old picked up an injury in the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham and is yet to return to action.

Lo Celso hasn’t quite had the best of times at Tottenham, but if any Spurs manager can get him back on track, it’s Postecoglou.

In just a few months, the Australian has transformed Tottenham. Not only that, but players that were on the fringes are now shining.

For instance, Yves Bissouma struggled under Antonio Conte, but now he’s back to his very best and shining for Spurs.

Former Villarreal teammate Geronimo Rulli previously deemed Lo Celso ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There’s a player there. This we know. Were it not for his injury, we might be seeing him more regularly. As it is, we’ll hopefully see him in action once he’s back.

As for Postecoglou, it’s a big win for him not only because he’ll retain the services of such a good player, but also it shows that players want to play for him instead of wanting to do a runner.