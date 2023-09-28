£27m Tottenham player has now decided he doesn’t want to leave in January despite claims he could go

Giovani Lo Celso has reportedly decided he wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur and fight for his place under Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, with the outlet claiming Lo Celso wants to succeed at Spurs.

Lo Celso enjoyed an encouraging pre-season under Postecoglou which ultimately led to him staying at Tottenham beyond the summer.

The 27-year-old looked set to depart after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal. But after two goals in three friendlies, he was integrated into Postecoglou’s squad.

Yet, the Argentine has only started once this season in the League Cup defeat at Fulham last month.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He picked up an injury at Craven Cottage and is yet to return to action since, with TuttoMercatoWeb claiming Spurs are willing to sell the midfielder in January.

Now, a fresh report from Spain claims he’s keen to stay at Tottenham beyond the winter transfer window.

Lo Celso wants to stay at Spurs

Mundo Deportivo reports that Lo Celso wants to succeed at Spurs and is not planning to leave in January.

It’s noted that Postecoglou is ‘counting on him’ and has already made it clear he wants to keep Lo Celso.

The Argentine is hoping to force his way into the Tottenham side and prove himself in the Premier League after returning from injury.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lo Celso has failed to impress at Spurs since the club made his initial loan switch from Real Betis permanent for a fee worth £27 million back in January 2020.

There’s no doubt that he has the required talent to thrive under Postecoglou. But he’s struggled to nail down a place in the side and was frozen out by former boss Antonio Conte.

He’s proven he could be a useful player for Postecoglou after his pre-season performances. But it remains to be seen whether or not Lo Celso can keep himself fit and ready for selection as he’s struggled with injuries of late.