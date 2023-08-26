Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham outcast is training ‘really hard’ every single day

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been singing the praises of Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in his presser.

The new Spurs boss has opted to use both Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma as his midfield two, with James Maddison playing in front of them.

Of course, this has meant Hojbjerg has had to make do with a place on the bench.

But amid rumours of Hojbjerg being sold, potentially to Atletico Madrid, Postecoglou has sung the praises of the Dane, admitting he is working really hard every day to do his job.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou praises Hojbjerg

Speaking in his press conference yesterday ahead of today’s game with Bournemouth, the news Spurs boss admitted Hojbjerg is doing the business.

“He’s training well. I get that people want to read into that, but if you want to change you have to change. You can’t keep doing everything the same and expect a different outcome. It’s pretty obvious. I’ve always done that wherever I’ve done,” Postecoglou said.

“Unless I change things, personnel or staff or manner of playing, then what am I doing? I’m definitely not that arrogant to think that just me walking in is going to give us success.You have to actually make meaningful change. That’s what the club wanted. By appointing me, I presume they wanted to go in a different direction. Then it’s about making those decisions that institute change. Does it bring more out of people?

“Pierre, he trains really hard every day. I thought he played a really important role coming on for us against Man U the other day. I haven’t seen that it’s diminished his role or he’s not happy. Hopefully you’ve got a couple of players in every position that are pushing each other every day to be the best they can be.”

Hojbjerg signed for Spurs for around £20m back in 2020 and has been a key player ever since.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Key role still to be had

Every good squad needs players who are willing to come into work every day and do their job, regardless of if they’re a starter or not.

With Hojbjerg, you do get the impression he won’t be one to down tools and give in on things. He is too good for that and too much of a professional.

If he stays at Tottenham, then Ange will be able to count on him to do the job he’s tasked with. If he does go, then Spurs will need to replace him and replace him well.