Tottenham Hotspur are flying high and sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table going into the international break.

Ange Postecoglou has worked miracles at Spurs in such a short space of time, both in terms of signings and with the players who were already there.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero have been revitalised by Postecoglou’s coaching, while the likes of James Maddison have been great additions.

Maddison is the standout Tottenham signing and seemingly the biggest Postecoglou and Daniel Levy masterstroke this summer.

However, there’s arguably another masterstroke that Postecoglou and the Spurs board have pulled off. Namely, Guglielmo Vicario.

As good as Maddison has been, we all knew what he is capable of in the Premier League, and was very much a tried and trusted signing.

Meanwhile, Vicario arrived at Tottenham to a mixed reaction. Some fans were unhappy that Spurs cooled interest in David Raya to sign this seemingly unknown Italian goalkeeper.

At £17million, he was seen as the cheaper option and, considering how poorly the last Italian keeper did at Tottenham, there didn’t seem to be much optimism around his arrival.

How things have changed. Eight games into the season and Vicario has been instrumental in Spurs’ climb to the Premier League summit.

‘Top guy’

He has kept three clean sheets in the league, has made some great saves, looks confident in between the sticks and he’s comfortable with both feet.

“He’s been brilliant,” fellow Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster told the Off The Shelf podcast.

“I think his performances in the games have been very good and he’s made big saves. [It’s] not easy coming to a new club, new country. His English is very good which has really helped him.

“One of my mates from Celtic actually played with him at Empoli and he’s raved about him for ages, so as soon as he was coming here he said he’s a very, very good goalkeeper. Top guy.

“He’s been brilliant in the games, he’s been brilliant around the place, trains well and works hard, so it’s a good start for him.”

Tottenham had to get their goalkeeper signing spot on this summer, with Hugo Lloris declaring his intention to leave the club.

Not only have they done just that, but they’ve also done so for a bargain price. Credit to Spurs for scouting Vicario and moving for him.