‘It looks likely’: Pundit thinks ‘exceptional’ Spurs star may have agreed personal terms with another club

TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy has spoken out on the future of Tottenham star Harry Kane and he believes the forward could have agreed terms with another club.

There has been a lot of interest around Harry Kane. This is mainly due to the fact that he only has one year left on his current contract. It is hard to see him staying at Spurs past next season if the club miss out on European football again.

Bayern Munich have been one of the sides interested in Kane and they have reportedly made two bids for the forward.

With so much interest, Murphy believes there is a lot more to the story than currently meets the eye and spoke about it on the radio.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Danny Murphy believes Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern

TalkSPORT were speaking about Bayern’s interest in Kane and Murphy was asked about whether he believes Kane had agreed personal terms with the German side. He said: “Bayern wouldn’t be doing this if they hadn’t had the go ahead from Harry! You don’t keep pushing unless you know there’s a reason why you should push!

“That’s the easy bit. The personal (terms) have to be done.”

He was then asked if he believes Kane will go to the Bundesliga club. He said: “It looks likely. I think he (Daniel Levy) will want £100million”

No doubt it would be huge news if Kane has already agreed personal terms. What Murphy is suggesting does make some sense as it would feel like a waste of time for Bayern to submit multiple bids for Kane if they didn’t think it was likely that he would join them.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

If Spurs were to lose Kane this summer then they would lose the best player in their team and one of the best strikers on the planet.

They will definitely drive a very tough bargain for the ‘exceptional‘ player. If he didn’t score 30 goals in the Premier League last season then Spurs would have finished a lot lower than eighth. It was a poor campaign overall and Kane will no doubt want to win trophies. It is no doubt a very hard decision for him as he loves the club.