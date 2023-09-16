Ange Postecoglou says ‘dynamite’ Tottenham player has been very ‘impatient’ at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Alejo Veliz will be available for selection from now.

Spurs have started the season in style, picking up 10 points out of a possible 12. They have another very winnable game today against Sheffield United, and three points this afternoon will make this their best start to a campaign since 1965.

Veliz is now ready to play.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou says Alejo Veliz has been ‘impatient’ at Tottenham

Tottenham signed Alejo Veliz from Argentinian side Rosario Central for £13 million last month (BBC).

The ‘dynamite‘ teenage striker is one of the most exciting talents in South America. He has massive potential, and Spurs deserve praise for winning the race for his signature.

Veliz hadn’t been a part of training at Hotspur Way until this week because of a small injury. However, it looks like he has overcome that and was involved with the group on Thursday.

Postecoglou revealed that Veliz has been impatiently waiting to get on the pitch behind the scenes.

He was finally given the green light from the medical team this week, and the Spurs boss has now claimed that he will be available for selection going forward.

He said, as per Football London: “Alejo is finally on the pitch, which is great. It was his first session yesterday.

“He’s been impatient waiting to get started. It was good to have him involved yesterday and he’ll be available from here on as well.”

TBR View:

Postecoglou previously claimed that it is unlikely Veliz will play for Tottenham in the first half of the season.

The Argentine is still very young and has no experience in Europe. It is natural that he needs time to settle in, but the fact that Postecoglou has now claimed he will be available suggests he may get an opportunity at some point in the near future.

Tottenham take on Sheffield United this afternoon, but we think this game has come too early for Veliz, even for a substitute role, considering he only started training two days ago.

He may, however, get a seat on the bench in the coming weeks if he impresses in training.