Ange Postecoglou says £22m Tottenham player doesn’t need to change at all

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has now insisted that he will not look to change Son Heung-Min despite his fitness concerns.

Postecoglou was speaking to The Standard ahead of the tie with Fulham on Monday night and insisted Son can be trusted to manage himself.

Given Son’s persistent groin issue, the Spurs manager was asked if he may be best to rest the forward on occasion.

However, Postecoglou insisted that it’s Son’s decision and there’s no benefit to changing his ways at Tottenham now.

Postecoglou said: “Look, as long as he’s still scoring goals, I don’t care mate.

“He doesn’t have to train, he doesn’t have to do anything! He’s scored six goals [this season] and he scored for Korea at the weekend.

“Sonny is who he is and he’s got to where he is because of the person he is and I’m certainly not going to change any part of that mate.

“Sometimes we want to change people but we don’t understand that the thing that has brought them to where they are is because of the people they are.

“So I’m not changing anything in Sonny. If anything you can learn from people like that.”

Postecoglou trusts Son to manage his own fitness at Tottenham

Of course, Ange must now just be grateful that Son is showing signs of his best levels at Spurs once again.

Son suffered a disappointing campaign last season whilst carrying an injury, but is now faring much better in this new era.

And it’s not just the Spurs captain that has made improvements.

Yves Bissouma now looks unrecognisable from yesteryear, a midfielder Jamie O’Hara now believes would be worth £100m given his recent form.

Moreover, although he’s only just arrived, Micky van de Ven is already making substantial strides with his progress.

And his former coach Ruben Jongkind was always confident that he had ‘world class potential’.

Of course, given Postecoglou is busy improving all of these players at Tottenham, it’s probably something of a relief that £22m Son can manage himself.