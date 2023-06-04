Ange Postecoglou responds when asked if he still has unfinished business at Celtic amid Tottenham interest











Ange Postecoglou has responded to being asked whether he will still be at Celtic next season amid links with becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Postecoglou was speaking to Viaplay after leading Celtic to another domestic treble, with the Hoops winning the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Plenty of Celtic fans must be concerned that this weekend may be the final time Ange Postecoglou takes charge of the Bhoys. Of course, there has been plenty of speculation that the Australian could be on his way to the Premier League.

Reports from the Evening Standard this week claimed that Tottenham plan to step up their interest in Postecoglou after the final. So it would appear that the next few days could be crucial.

Understandably, Postecoglou was asked about his future after the final. He was initially questioned on whether he will be at Parkhead next season.

“I didn’t want to talk about it before, and I didn’t say I’d talk about it after,” he told Viaplay. “What I want to do is, I want to enjoy this. People might think it’s selfish of me but I’m not thinking of talking about anything else. To do what we’ve done today, take a little chunk of history for ourselves at this unbelievable football club with unbelievable success. I owe it to my family, my loved ones, everyone around me to enjoy this and not talk about other things. There’ll be time for that, and it’s not today.

“There’s always more to achieve in everything. I think the day I wake up and say I’ve done everything I need to do then I may as well just pack it all up,” he added, when asked if he felt that he had unfinished business and more to achieve at Celtic.

Tough decision looks to be imminent

Postecoglou’s comments, in reality, are not particularly surprising. Certainly, if he was keen on the Tottenham job, he would hardly confirm that that was the case.

Perhaps the only way he could have shut down rumours one way or another was to confirm his intention to stay at Celtic beyond the summer.

And he may still do. It is clear that he has such a special connection with the Hoops and their supporters. And leaving them is going to be painful for Postecoglou if he goes.

If Tottenham are keen, it probably makes sense to listen to what they have to offer. Clearly, Spurs is an absolutely massive club. And their potential could be frightening.

However, several world-class managers have come and gone without winning a trophy in recent years. So if Postecoglou feels there is more to do at Celtic, he will surely need his reservations about the Tottenham job addressed.