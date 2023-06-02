Report: £200k-a-week Tottenham star wants to fight for his place











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to return from his loan and be a part of the North London side next season according to reports.

It is being reported by Foot Mercato that Ndombele was asked by his loanee club Napoli if he would like to stay. They reportedly have the option to pay £25million for him.

According to the report, the Frenchman has made a decision on his future and respectfully told Napoli that he wants to return to Tottenham.

Ndombele apparently wants to earn his place and receive a second chance in the Tottenham side. He wants to prove his worth to whichever manager they hire this summer.

(Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Ndombele wants to play for Tottenham

The £200k-a-week star struggled to be consistent at Spurs. This is what saw him loaned out to Napoli, who won the league this season.

Over the past two seasons, Ndombele has made just nine Premier League outings for Tottenham.

At Napoli, the attacking midfielder made 30 appearances for the club in Serie A. This doesn’t paint the whole story as 22 of these appearances came from the bench.

Again, like at Spurs, Ndombele struggled at Napoli. It would be best if the club could move him on and rebuild their attack due to his huge wages.

The North London side have had a real issue when it comes to making perfect signings. A lot of recent transfers, like Ndombele, have failed to make a good impression.

A lot of change and rebuilding needs to happen this summer at Tottenham if they want to get back into the top four againt next season.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)