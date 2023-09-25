Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been left very impressed by young striker Alejo Veliz in training this week.

A report from Football London has shared more details about how the young Argentine has settled into life at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou will be heading to training this week relatively pleased with how his side got on at the Emirates yesterday.

The double act of Son Heung-min and James Maddison looks incredibly effective in attack already.

His new signings in defence have hit the ground running while Yves Bissouma is a man transformed playing under the Australian.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

One new signing unseen in the first team thus far is Alejo Veliz.

Postecoglou admitted when he joined that it would take some time for him to progress to the senior side.

Veliz made his Under-21s debut last week and appears to have impressed Postecoglou in training.

It earned him a place on the bench for the very first time yesterday but he didn’t make his debut at the Emirates.

Postecoglou impressed with Veliz in training

The report from Football London states that, ‘There was also a first appearance on the bench for young striker Alejo Veliz after he impressed Postecoglou and his coaches in training this week, with his finishing in particular lethal.’

The signing of Brennan Johnson on deadline day has pushed Veliz a further place down the pecking order at Spurs.

With Richarlison looking set to start on the bench for the foreseeable future, he’s not even the first striker Postecoglou will turn to on the bench.

He’ll also know that Tottenham have a selection of incredibly exciting young strikers in the academy attempting to break into the senior side.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, if Veliz is impressing in training then Postecoglou will continue to include him in the matchday squad.

The Argentine youngster will be hoping his Spurs teammates can establish a comfortable lead in a match soon.

This might be exactly the opportunity Postecoglou is looking for to give Veliz his chance.