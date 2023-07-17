Follow us on

£15m Tottenham player skins Pedro Porro in pre-season training
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

£15m Tottenham player skins Pedro Porro in pre-season training

Lucas Arnold
Lucas Arnold

Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie caught the attention of fans in Australia when he skinned Pedro Porro in pre-season training.

The clip was shared on Twitter and showed the 20-year-old turn Pedro Porro at lightning speed.

France v Italy - U21 EURO 2023
Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Italian full-back has now arrived at Spurs following his season-long loan at Udinese in a deal that cost the club £15 million

Spurs fans will be excited to see the youngster get first-team chances under new manager Ange Postecoglou in the coming weeks.

Udogie isn’t an obvious fit for Postecoglou’s preferred 4-3-3, given he’s played at left-wing back for the majority of his career, but he will compete with the likes of Ben Davies for the spot.

The 20-year-old has eight caps for Italy’s Under 21s and played 33 games for Udinese in the Serie A last season scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Udogie needs to impress Tottenham in pre-season

One of Udogie’s caps for Italy’s Under 21s came at the recent Under-21 European Championships, at which he didn’t impress.

The wing-back was at fault for France’s last-minute winner in the opening game and then didn’t feature in their next two before they crashed out of the tournament.

Destiny Udogie Signs For Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, with a need to impress his new manager in pre-season, Udogie was reportedly willing to cut his summer holiday short to come back to Spurs training sooner.

With competition for places at Spurs looking strong this season, especially at full-back, Udogie won’t do himself any harm by impressing in Australia.

Pedro Porro, beneficiary of Udogie’s skill above, will also have a point to prove under the new manager given he’s also predominantly seen as a wing-back.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon at the start of last summer for a fee of £40 million and did impress in his attacking bursts, but may need to improve defensively under Ange.

The legacy of a squad built for Conte’s 3-4-3 will be a tricky challenge for Postecoglou as he starts life at the club.

