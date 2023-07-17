Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie caught the attention of fans in Australia when he skinned Pedro Porro in pre-season training.

The clip was shared on Twitter and showed the 20-year-old turn Pedro Porro at lightning speed.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Italian full-back has now arrived at Spurs following his season-long loan at Udinese in a deal that cost the club £15 million.

Spurs fans will be excited to see the youngster get first-team chances under new manager Ange Postecoglou in the coming weeks.

Udogie isn’t an obvious fit for Postecoglou’s preferred 4-3-3, given he’s played at left-wing back for the majority of his career, but he will compete with the likes of Ben Davies for the spot.

The 20-year-old has eight caps for Italy’s Under 21s and played 33 games for Udinese in the Serie A last season scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Udogie needs to impress Tottenham in pre-season

One of Udogie’s caps for Italy’s Under 21s came at the recent Under-21 European Championships, at which he didn’t impress.

The wing-back was at fault for France’s last-minute winner in the opening game and then didn’t feature in their next two before they crashed out of the tournament.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, with a need to impress his new manager in pre-season, Udogie was reportedly willing to cut his summer holiday short to come back to Spurs training sooner.

With competition for places at Spurs looking strong this season, especially at full-back, Udogie won’t do himself any harm by impressing in Australia.

Pedro Porro, beneficiary of Udogie’s skill above, will also have a point to prove under the new manager given he’s also predominantly seen as a wing-back.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon at the start of last summer for a fee of £40 million and did impress in his attacking bursts, but may need to improve defensively under Ange.

The legacy of a squad built for Conte’s 3-4-3 will be a tricky challenge for Postecoglou as he starts life at the club.