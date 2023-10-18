Ange Postecoglou drops 26-year-old as £45m player starts: Early Tottenham predicted XI vs Fulham 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will face some key selection decisions ahead of the clash against Fulham on Monday night.

Spurs are flying high at the top of the Premier League at the moment after picking up their sixth win of the campaign at Luton before the international break.

Tottenham missed plenty of opportunities during the early stages of the game at Kenilworth Road, with Richarlison wasting three decent chances.

Ange Postecoglou’s men managed to grind out a 1-0 win after being reduced to 10 men at the first half following Yves Bissouma’s dismissal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks set to replace the Mali international in the side against Fulham on Monday and in our view, Postecoglou should bring Brennan Johnson back into the side for Richarlison.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Tottenham predicted XI for Fulham clash

Guglielmo Vicario is likely to keep his place in the Spurs side following an exceptional start to life in North London for the Italian.

It would be a surprise to see Postecoglou make any changes to his backline as Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have all performed brilliantly.

Romero was forced off in Argentina’s win over Peru last night but the defender is hopeful the injury is nothing serious.

As for the midfield, Hojbjerg looks the most likely candidate to replace the suspended Bissouma while Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison should start.

Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski have been ever-present for Spurs this season and that looks set to continue should both players return from the international break with no injury concerns.

But the left-wing spot has been a cause for concern for Postecoglou so far this season as no player is yet to make the role their own.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Johnson looked bright while playing off the left-hand side in the North London Derby and the club are hopeful he will be ready to return against Fulham.

After Richarlison’s struggles at Luton last time out, we’d like to see Johnson given another opportunity on the left if he’s fit enough to play.

Here is the Tottenham predicted lineup for the clash with Fulham in full.