Ange Postecoglou faces his most difficult test as Tottenham Hotspur boss so far as he prepares his side for the North London Derby on Sunday.

The Aussie boss has enjoyed a dream start to life at Spurs having picked up four wins from five Premier League games.

Postecoglou has Tottenham sitting in second place after they produced a stunning comeback win over Sheffield United last time out.

The likes of Richarlison and Ivan Perisic made a huge impact from the bench as Spurs grabbed two goals in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win.

Postecoglou will undoubtedly be considering the idea of reintroducing Richarlison to the starting line-up this Sunday after the Brazil striker grabbed a goal and an assist from the bench.

But in our view, the Aussie boss should stick with Son Heung-min as the striker and hand Brennan Johnson his full debut at Arsenal.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham predicted XI for Arsenal clash

Guglielmo Vicario has impressed for Tottenham since making the switch from Empoli over the summer.

The Italian will undoubtedly face his toughest test since signing for the club but seems nailed on to start on Sunday.

As for the back four, Postecoglou seems to have found his favoured backline in Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

The Aussie boss may be considering bringing Emerson Royal in to deal with Arsenal’s attacking threat. But Porro has improved dramatically already this season and we would like to see him continue at right-back.

It would be a surprise to see Spurs make any changes in midfield as James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have all excelled this season.

But Postecoglou may be tempted to hand Brennan Johnson his full debut on Sunday as the Welshman could pose a huge threat in transition.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s no secret the ‘fantastic’ forward boasts exceptional pace and that could be a huge weapon for Tottenham against Arsenal on Sunday.

Of course, this would mean that Manor Solomon drops to the bench after Dejan Kulusevski netted the winner against the Blades.

The 24-year-old has impressed over the past couple of weeks but Tottenham will have to pose a huge threat on the counter at the Emirates Stadium.

Here is the Tottenham predicted lineup for the clash with Arsenal in full.