Darren Ambrose believes Brennan Johnson is a ‘fantastic’ addition to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Ambrose has been speaking to talkSPORT and discussed Johnson’s move from Nottingham Forest to Spurs.

Johnson made the switch to North London on deadline day after emerging as Postecoglou’s top attacking target.

The 22-year-old wasn’t registered in time to feature at Turf Moor as Spurs thrashed Burnley, but could well make his debut against Sheffield United this weekend.

The former Forest star impressed during his time at the City Ground and played a pivotal role in keeping Steve Cooper’s side in the Premier League last season.

And Darren Ambrose believes he will be a fantastic addition to the current Spurs squad.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ambrose lauds Johnson signing

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ambrose explained why he believes Johnson will prove to be a brilliant signing for Tottenham.

“I think Brennan Johnson is a fantastic signing,” he said. “You’ve bought potential, I know this.

“You’ve paid £50 million but Manchester United have just bought potential for £78 million in [Rasmus] Hojlund.

“He’s proven in the Premier League, Brennan Johnson. He’s proven more than some players that have come to this country.

“I think he could phase him into that number nine, I do. That’s a potential. He’s not huge, he’s not going to be holding the ball up maybe bringing other players into play.

“There’s an opportunity to get down the sides and in terms of the forward options, they can all interchange.

“So, if you put Brennan in the number nine, he can drift to the left, Son can come in and Maddison can make runs beyond him and drift to the number 10. I think he’s a great signing.”

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Johnson will certainly provide Postecoglou with a different type of option up front as the Welshman boasts exceptional pace.

He’s proven to have a keen eye for goal too as he netted eight times in his debut Premier League season last time out.

The talented forward will face stern competition for a place in Postecoglou’s side, with the likes of Dejan Kulusveski and Son Heung-min performing well so far this season.

But Spurs have lacked real pace up front for quite some time now and Johnson will certainly provide a different kind of threat for Postecoglou.