Hugo Lloris is not the only Tottenham Hotspur player attracting attention from Saudi Arabia this summer, with Harry Kane also on the radar.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Real Madrid are reluctant to pay £100 million for the Spurs talisman despite Karim Benzema’s decision to leave the Bernabeu.

Some may have wondered whether Benzema’s decision may put a cat amongst the pigeons when it comes to Harry Kane. Kane is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract.

Kane another Tottenham player wanted by Saudi Arabia

Daniel Levy does not want to sell Kane to another English club and has told Manchester United that the striker is not for sale. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real in the battle to sign the 29-year-old.

Interestingly, the Daily Mail suggests that there is also interest from Saudi Arabia in Kane.

Obviously, there has been plenty of speculation that one Tottenham stalwart could head to the Kingdom this summer.

As reported by The Times, Hugo Lloris has been offered the chance to treble his salary. Like Kane, Lloris has one year remaining on his contract. And it is hard to see the Frenchman remaining as number one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

It does appear that there is a much greater chance of one player ending up in Saudi Arabia over the other. Lloris is coming towards the end of his career. And his form has been in decline for a long time.

So taking the lucrative offer surely makes a lot more sense for the 36-year-old than Kane.

Kane has been ‘incredible‘ this season. And if he is going to leave Tottenham, it is surely going to be a club where he can win the most prestigious honours possible.

Heading to Saudi Arabia clearly won’t offer that.