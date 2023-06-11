Ange Postecoglou delighted Tottenham are now eyeing move for £40m player

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Ange Postecoglou is delighted that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for James Maddison.

Jones spoke to GiveMeSport and claimed the new Tottenham boss is thrilled that Maddison was already on the club’s radar.

Postecoglou was named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor earlier this week and Spurs look poised to step up their efforts in the upcoming transfer market.

Indeed, 90 Min reported yesterday that Tottenham have opened talks with Leicester City over signing James Maddison.

The 26-year-old has been a long-standing target for the north London club and looks set to leave Leicester following relegation from the Premier League.

It was unclear whether or not Tottenham would firm up their interest in the Englishman following the appointment of Postecoglou.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the Aussie boss has asked the club to bring in Maddison this summer. Now, Jones claims that Postecoglou was delighted to learn that Maddison was already on the club’s radar.

Postecoglou delighted with Maddison interest

“Spurs are able to step up their recruitment from this week and one of the really exciting things fans can look forward to is which creative player will land,” Jones said.

“The way Postecoglou sets up his teams is always with a focus on attack, and he wants to entertain, so he is delighted James Maddison was already on the radar.

“The days of boring Spurs displays should be a thing of the past and a signing like this would be a great sign of intent.”

Maddison has been linked with a move to Tottenham over the past few transfer windows and it seems that Postecoglou is keen on signing the England star.

He’s been exceptional for Leicester in recent years and registered 19 goal involvements in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

Tottenham reportedly believe they can snap up Maddison for around £40 million this summer, but Leicester look set to hold out for a much higher fee.

Of course, Spurs will face stern competition for his signature as both Newcastle United and Arsenal are said to be interested.

But if they manage to get a deal for Maddison over the line, it would be a real statement of intent from the north Londoners to deliver one of Postecoglou’s top targets.