Ange Postecoglou already has a great relationship with 25-year-old Nuno signing

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has already developed a great relationship with defender Cristian Romero.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared more information on the World Cup winner’s start to life under his new manager.

After a slow finish to last season, Cristian Romero has hit the ground running this season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has asked him to play on the right side of the back four this year.

It’s a very different set-up to what Antonio Conte played but seems to be suiting the 25-year-old.

So much so, that Romero and new centre-back partner Micky Van de Ven have both avoided giving a single foul in the Premier League this season.

Considering Romero was incredibly card-happy towards the end of the last campaign.

He picked up 15 bookings and two red cards across all competitions but doesn’t look likely to replicate those numbers this year.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou and Romero have already formed a strong relationship, backed up by his decision to name the 25-year-old in his leadership group.

Romero was spotted kissing the captain’s armband at full-time against Burnley, suggesting he’s taking his new responsibility very seriously.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s time at the club isn’t looked back on fondly, but bringing in Romero is one of the few positives.

Postecoglou and Romero have great relationship

Speaking about the Argentinian defender, Gold said: “He really kind of shot down claims that he loved playing for Argentina more than Spurs and his heart was not really with the club.

“He was very clear, ‘No, no, I’ve turned down deals already this summer to leave Spurs, I really believe in it’.

“And I think a lot of it is down to [Ange] Postecoglou.

“Postecoglou and him have just really clicked. Postecoglou calls him the most influential defender in the back line and he is, it’s true.

“He’s kind of the elder statesman of that back line now which is bizarre when he’s 25.

“It’s a really stepping stone season for me for Romero.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Postecoglou and Romero have a strong relationship that should secure his long-term future in North London.

He may be the senior defender in the squad – aside from Eric Dier and Ben Davies who aren’t key to Postecoglou’s plans – but he’s got plenty of time to continue improving.

There’s arguably even more excitement around Ven de Ven and Destiny Udogie too.

They’ve not faced a really serious challenge yet this season but looked ready for when the in-form sides arrive in North London.