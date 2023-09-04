‘Honestly’: Journalist spotted what Cristian Romero did in front of the Tottenham fans after win at Burnley

Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared what he noticed Cristian Romero do in front of the Tottenham Hotspur fans as they celebrated their win over Burnley at the weekend.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel after Spurs left Turf Moor with the three points. And they secured the win in some style, winning 5-2 against the Clarets.

Cristian Romero may be a little frustrated that Tottenham did concede two goals. But clearly, he did not let that affect his mood at full-time as the visitors celebrated their win.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Romero was promoted to become one of the club’s vice-captains over the summer. And with Son Heung-min and James Maddison going off before the full-time whistle, it was the Argentinian wearing the armband.

Romero kissed captain’s armband after Tottenham win

And Gold noticed one moment immediately after the game against Burnley which showed just how much the role meant to the centre-back.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen three human beings take to a new role so enthusiastically. The three of them were leading the players over to the fans. It was those three. Romero had the armband because Sonny and Maddison had both gone off,” he told his YouTube channel.

“So Romero had the armband. And there was a really nice moment where he kissed the armband in front of the fans. It was almost not for the fans. He was having a hug and a chat with Sonny, and it was while he was chatting to him that he kissed it.

“It wasn’t as if he was doing it in front of the fans for show, it was almost this little gesture that he loved having that armband on.”

The early signs suggest that it may have been a masterstroke to hand Romero more responsibility. Tottenham fans have most definitely been treated to the best and worst of the defender over the past two years.

He was sensational during his first season in North London. And it looked to be an unbelievable coup to bring him in.

However, he looked almost nothing like that player last season. Rightly or wrongly, there was speculation from Spurs fans suggesting that Romero’s sole focus last year was the World Cup. And Tottenham never saw that same player while he was playing for his club side.

So it may have taken some by surprise when Romero was named co-vice-captain ahead of this campaign. But playing under Ange Postecoglou appears to be getting the best out of the defender.

And if he does realise his potential, Tottenham definitely have a very special talent in their ranks for the coming years.