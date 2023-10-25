Ange has pulled off yet another masterstroke at Tottenham as Midas touch continues

Tottenham Hotspur continue to fly high, returning to the top of the Premier League table and remaining unbeaten in the top flight.

Ange Postecoglou has pulled off a number of masterstrokes since taking the Spurs reins and, based on what we saw on Monday, another one has now emerged.

Hojbjerg’s Tottenham future looked uncertain in the summer amid links with the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

However, the Denmark international ended up staying put at Spurs, and he has nine appearances under his belt this season.

Postecoglou spoke to the press last week and revealed how Hojbjerg told him he wanted to stay put and become part of the new Tottenham manager’s project.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg “really important” for Tottenham

“The discussions I had with him were that he was here and wanted to contribute, he wanted to be part of what we were building,” he told football.london.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late.

“He has been one of the people who has helped us do it and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us.”

On Monday, Hojbjerg made his first league start of the season and he delivered a superb performance.

The 28-year-old, who came in for the suspended Yves Bissouma, not only made a number of great tackles and interventions, but also played a part in James Maddison’s goal.

Hojbjerg was on hand to seize upon a loose pass Calvin Bassey to play Son Heung-min in first time.

Credit to Postecoglou not only for convincing Hojbjerg to stay but also keeping him motivated, praising him publicly and training him well, resulting in the great display against Fulham.

Nowadays, strength in depth is more important than ever in the Premier League, and to keep squads of high quality and quantity happy, you need great man-management.

Postecoglou has been showing this, along with plenty of other great traits, all of which have helped Spurs go top of the table and play great football along the way.