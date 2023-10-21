Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken highly about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, saying he “presents himself well every day” in training.

The Spurs boss, speaking to football.london, also revealed how the midfielder made it clear to him that he wants to be part of the manager’s project at N17.

Hojbjerg’s Tottenham future looked uncertain in the summer amid links with the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

However, the Denmark international ended up staying put at Spurs, and he has eight appearances under his belt this season.

Hojbjerg has featured in all but one of Tottenham’s matches this term, though his only start has been in the Carabao Cup.

Despite struggling for starts, Postecoglou stressed that he is happy with the 28-year-old and vice versa, and hinted at game time as the games start piling up.

‘He wanted to be part of what we were building’

With regards to his future during the summer, the Spurs manager said: “I don’t think there was any time during the transfer window where I thought Pierre would move.

“The discussions I had with him were that he was here and wanted to contribute, he wanted to be part of what we were building.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late.

“He has been one of the people who has helped us do it and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us.”

‘Will get an opportunity’

In terms of Hojbjerg’s attitude, Postecoglou then said: “He is a professional and very determined to win a spot in the team.

“He presents himself well every day and over a 38-game season all of these guys will get an opportunity at some point and what they do with that is up to them.

“In the meantime what is important is if they want to keep getting opportunities, they have to train well and when they do play, whether they start or not, they contribute to the team.”

Our view

Hojbjerg is a good player who has served Tottenham well and continues to do so.

While it’s a shame that he’s not getting that much game time, there’s not much scope for dropping either Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr at present. Both have been superb.

Obviously with Bissouma now suspended, Hojbjerg will likely come in against Fulham. And as Postecoglou suggested, it’s up to him to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.