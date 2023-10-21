Ange calls up 18-year-old midfielder who’s a ‘clinical finisher’ to Tottenham training

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been putting his players through their paces ahead of their return to Premier League action.

Spurs, who topped the Premier League table during the international break. resume their campaign when they host Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

On Friday, Tottenham shared photos of their players in training at Hotspur Way. And one of Spurs’ top academy talents was also taking part in the session.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

The player in question is Ryo Kyerematen. On the Spurs website, there’s a picture of the 18-year-old midfielder chasing Bryan Gil on the Hotspur Way pitches.

It is not the first time Kyerematen has been involved with the senior side. In fact, Antonio Conte was working with the teenager when he was just 16 years old.

The midfielder joined Tottenham when he was eight, and has progressed through the ranks, earning promotion to the Under-21s this summer.

In the last two season, Kyerematen registered some impressive statistics at Under-18 level.

In 2022-23, he grabbed five goals and seven assists from 17 outings, and in 2021-22, he managed seven goals and four assists from 27 outings.

And in the 2020-21 season, Kyerematen contributed eight goals and five assists for Tottenham’s Under-16s.

‘Highly skilful’

Last year, Tottenham youth team expert Superhotspur wrote: “A versatile midfield player who can play as a defensive-midfielder, a central-midfielder and as a CAM, Rio Kyerematen is highly skilful on the ball.

“The player… is very capable of going past players with great skill, and he likes to go on surging and skilful forward runs with the ball from midfield.”

Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hotspur also wrote that Kyerematen is “tenacious and good at winning the ball in midfield” and also “a clinical finisher with the ball on the edge of the penalty area”.

All in all, Kyerematen looks like a top talent, and it’s good to see Postecoglou give him some time training with the senior squad. It’s testament to his quality and potential.

Hopefully, if all goes well, he could be in line for an EFL loan next season, or maybe even some senior game time with the Lilywhites.