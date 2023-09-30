Ange Postecoglou says £17m Tottenham player is ‘so determined’ to improve even more

Ange Postecoglou has been singing the praises of a number of his players ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spurs boss is looking at his players to produce once again and continue their fine form that has put them in a strong position in the table already.

Of course, key to the success has been finding a solid goalkeeper in the form of Guglielmo Vicario. The new signing has looked assured so far and speaking to the press yesterday, Postecoglou was full of praise for the young stopper.

Postecoglou piles praise on goalkeeper Vicario

Speaking to the press yesterday, Postecoglou admitted that Vicario was one of the first players he wanted to bring to the club.

“It was probably the priority position when I came in because at the time it looked like Hugo was moving on and there was a need for a new starting goalkeeper. You get presented with some options and I just really liked Vic from the start in terms of the characteristics he has as a goalkeeper – his agility, his demeanour, his character. Then I spoke to him and he’s just such an infectious personality. He was so determined. He was so determined he wanted to come to Tottenham and prove himself at the next level,” Ange said.

“If you look at his career, he hasn’t had a long time at the top level, similar to Micky van de Ven and a couple of others. I like players who have worked their way up from a low level very quickly because it shows that they adapt very quickly but also that they’re coachable, that they learn, and you look at Vic, and he’s taken big steps very, very quickly and he’s been absolutely outstanding for us in the first six or seven games. He’s been a really strong influence on the field in the big moments when we’ve needed him and he comes in every day and wants to improve, and that’s exactly what we need.”

Stepping into big shoes

The presence of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal for so many years meant that the pressure was always going to be on Vicario to produce. And so far, he’s done just that.

Vicario has looked assured in the sticks. He’s making big saves when called upon, he’s comfortable receiving the ball with his feet, and looks settled in terms of asking his back four to do things.

For Spurs, landing a replacement for Lloris who was more than capable was always going to be massive.

Vicario looks to be that man and you have to say, at around £17m, he looks an absolute steal already.

Tottenham’s test against Liverpool will once again tell us a lot about them. And you have to feel that Vicario will be key in keeping the Reds out, given their firepower.