Andy Robertson responds to what he heard Michael Owen saying about Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was the hero for Liverpool last night as he fired them to victory at Newcastle United live on Sky Sports.

The Uruguayan came off the bench to score two wonderful goals that put Newcastle to the sword when it seemed for all the world the Mags would win out against ten men.

For Nunez, the two goals were a welcome relief after a frustrating start to the season. Nunez has yet to start and has had to make do with coming off the bench, something which some pundits – including Michael Owen – had picked up on.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson offered his take on Owen’s comments and admitted that while Owen is right, Nunez’s attitude has shown he means business.

“I heard Michael [Owen] saying [Nunez] probably isn’t happy playing as many minutes this season and he is probably right, but it is about showing that attitude when you come to the pitch and scoring goals and giving the manager something to think about, and Darwin has done that,” Robertson said.

The £140k-a-week Nunez had a struggling start to last season so the double against Newcastle will have felt good for him.

The key now will be to fight his way into the team regularly and ensure that he becomes the main man in the number nine position ahead of Jota and Gakpo.

Nunez can be a big player for Liverpool

Liverpool spent a big sum of money to sign Darwin Nunez and there’s a reason they did so. On his day, he can look unstoppable and in a 15 minute spell against Newcastle, he looked tremendous.

Nunez can have a massive impact on this season for Liverpool if he gets it right throughout. His pace, power, and height will worry most defences.

Goals will come as well and if those two finishes at SJP were anything to go by, then Nunez could be in for a big season in the Red of Liverpool.