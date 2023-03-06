Jordan Henderson praises 'brilliant' Liverpool duo after Man United win











Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez after their performances against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men thrashed their old rivals 7-0 at Anfield yesterday after an exceptional second-half display.

Gakpo opened the scoring for the Reds just before half-time but the floodgates opened after the break as Liverpool found the net six times.

Mohamed Salah became the club’s all time top goalscorer in the Premier League with a superb brace.

But Gakpo and Nunez also bagged two goals each on the day, and Henderson was left impressed with the duo after the game.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Henderson praises Gakpo and Nunez

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Henderson was asked about the performances of Gakpo and Nunez.

“Brilliant. I thought Cody’s first goal was brilliant, a good pass from Robbo and it’s a great touch inside and unbelievable finish,” the Liverpool skipper said.

“That started us off but yeah, him and Nunez were brilliant again today.”

Yesterday was certainly more like the Liverpool of the last few seasons and much of that was down to a superb attacking display.

It’s no secret that the Reds have missed Sadio Mane since his switch to Bayern Munich over the summer. But it seems that their new signings are really starting to find their feet of late.

Gakpo is enjoying a promising run of form, while Nunez seems to be finding the back of the net more regularly. It’s easy to forget that both players are still only 23-years-old and there is plenty more to come from the pair.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s front-three seem to be gelling at last and Klopp will be hoping they can continue their brilliant form to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The Reds now sit just three points behind Tottenham and with a game in hand over the north Londoners, they look to have real momentum at this moment in time.

