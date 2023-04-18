Andy Hinchcliffe says Alisson was really angry with Fabinho man during Liverpool win











Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was seriously angry with midfielder Fabinho during last night’s win over Leeds United.

That’s according to pundit Andy Hinchcliffe, who was commentating on the game on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

In reality, Alisson didn’t have a huge amount to do yesterday.

After failing to score away from home against every team in the bottom half of the table, Liverpool did all they could to make amends.

They put six past a Leeds side who look completely bereft of confidence under Javi Gracia.

Leeds went into the break just two goals behind, and quickly capitalised on an Ibrahima Konate mistake.

However, Liverpool soon put them to the sword, and were unrelenting in attack up until the final whistle.

There was one moment in the second-half that could have turned the tide once again.

Brenden Aaronson nearly scored one of the goals of the season with a long-range strike.

Alisson was furious with Fabinho and his Liverpool teammates for letting it happen.

However, he’s likely to let that go after they recorded one of their biggest wins of the season.

Alisson furious with Liverpool teammate Fabinho

Commentating on Sky Sports, Hinchcliffe said: “Yeah I can understand why because he’s getting nowhere near this.

“He just wants more pressure on the ball, it’s such a poor defensive header from Andy Robertson, just gifts the ball to [Brenden] Aaronson.

“If that’s on target, there’s no way the Liverpool keeper is getting there.

“He’s absolutely furious, he’s saying to Fabinho and other Liverpool players, you’ve got to close an attacker down when he’s clearly going to take a shot on.”

Alisson will have been disappointed to lose his clean sheet, as he couldn’t prevent Luis Sinisterra’s dinked shot from going in.

The Brazilian has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, as they’ve suffered a real hangover from missing out of an extraordinary quadruple.

Fabinho, on the other hand, has struggled compared to Alisson in this Liverpool side this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has even been urged to sell the 29-year-old this summer to shock the rest of the squad into action.

The Reds will look to improve their midfield options in the summer.

Whether Fabinho remains part of Klopp’s long-term plans is yet to be seen.

