Andrey Arshavin has heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Malcom, who has had a spectacular season in Russia for Zenit St Petersburg.

Mikel Arteta’s men are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window. Additions in central midfield are their priority, but they should consider signing a new wide player as well – preferably on the right to provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

Brazil international Malcom is one of the names linked with a move to Arsenal, and Arshavin seems to be a huge fan of him.

Andrey Arshavin raves about Arsenal target Malcom

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign a number of wingers this summer, and Zenit star Malcom is one of them.

Bukayo Saka played every single game in the Premier League for the Gunners this season. The 21-year-old was absolutely brilliant, but you could see that he looked extremely fatigued towards the end of the campaign.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality backup to give Saka a break when needed next season, and Graeme Bailey claimed just over a week ago that Malcom is someone Mikel Arteta and Edu are looking at. The same journalist revealed on 90min that Zenit will demand in excess of £40 million for his signature.

Gunners old-boy Arshavin, who is an executive at Zenit now, raved about Malcom this week and suggested he could be sold this summer.

He told Sport24: “He is the best both in terms of his play and his statistics. Who is better than him? He deservedly should become the Player of the Year.

“Of course, everyone at the club is happy with the Brazilians we have. There is a desire to keep them. But everyone understands the situation, which can happen in different ways; maybe no one leaves, maybe one, two or three will leave.

“Realising this, the club is looking for replacements.”

Malcom has had a sensational season in the Russian top flight.

The Brazilian scored 26 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions to help Zenit win the Russian Premier League this season ahead of CSKA and Spartak Moscow.

Malcom is now very likely to leave Zenit this summer, and with Arsenal in need of a left-footed right-winger to compete with Saka on the right flank, he could well become an option.

A quick phone call from Arteta to his old teammate Arshavin could help get this deal over the line as well.

