'Taking note': Arsenal are having a look at signing 'sensational' Brazilian international now - journalist











Arsenal have a strong Brazilian contingent at the club already, and they’re looking to add to that this summer.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Arsenal are looking at the possibility of signing Malcom from Zenit.

Malcom is a name that may ring a bell. The Brazilian winger was at Barcelona not too long ago, but since then, he’s fallen out of the spotlight after heading to Russia to play for Zenit.

However, he has been brilliant over in Russia, and his performances over in the east have caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Malcom

The journalist shared what he knows about the winger.

‘Malcom is in the middle of some transfer talk at the moment. He’s had a sensational season for Zenit, he has 30 goal contributions in total. He has some big clubs who have been very impressed by him. PSG, but also Arsenal, City and Newcastle we have also been told have taking note. Keep an eye on this one, Malcom is very much a wanted man, it won’t be an easy one, but I think Zenit will sell,” Bailey said.

Good option

Arsenal’s attack is already brilliant, but they do need a backup for Bukayo Saka down that right side.

Indeed, beyond Saka there really isn’t much depth in that position at Arsenal, and with Champions league football coming to the Emirates next season, Arsenal will need to rotate Saka to avoid burnout.

Malcom is very much in that Saka mould, a quick, tricky winger who loves to cut inside and shoot on his left foot, and he could be a real star if Arsenal were to indeed bring him in.

Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Show all