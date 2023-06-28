Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Bayern Munich are ready to make an improved bid for Harry Kane, with Tottenham Hotspur continuing to insist that they will not consider offers for their talisman.

Jacobs has taken to Twitter to provide an update following news this week that Bayern have made an initial bid of around £60 million for the ‘exceptional‘ 29-year-old.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Reports from The Athletic claimed that Bayern are optimistic of signing Kane this summer. Of course, Daniel Levy is in a tricky position with the striker having just one year left on his contract.

Bayern make improved bid for Harry Kane

Tottenham seem determined to keep Kane. But Jacobs has now suggested that Bayern are not going anywhere for the time-being, and are returning with a fresh offer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The journalist claimed on Twitter that Thomas Tuchel’s side are ready to improve their bid for the Tottenham man.

He also added that Bayern want for Kane to make his feelings clear if he is now keen to leave Spurs…

Exclusive: Understand that Bayern are to test Daniel Levy’s resolve with an improved offer of around £80m all in for Harry Kane. Spurs position remains that they will reject any bids received. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mZJFoWlVOA — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 28, 2023

#MUFC explored Kane and had low optimism a deal was possible. It remains to be seen whether Levy will sell (and at below £100m) to a non Premier League club. Bayern want Kane to help them ‘force’ the move. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 28, 2023

It is interesting to see Bayern making this big play to try and sign Kane in this summer transfer window. Because of their usual dominance in Germany, some may have written them off when they were previously discussing what the future holds for Kane.

But clearly, they believe that there is a deal to be done. And they are moving quickly.

Perhaps that is to get a sense of whether a move is possible before they spend too long pursuing Kane.

And it would be fascinating to know what Kane makes of Bayern’s attempts to secure his signature. But he is surely unlikely to say much at all until a move gets a lot further down the line.