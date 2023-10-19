‘Amazing’ striker Spurs wanted last year is now eyeing January move to the PL; Postecoglou must act – opinion

Signing a new striker in the January transfer window may well be one of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest priorities – particularly if they continue to be amongst the pace-setters in the Premier League.

Spurs have made a flying start to the campaign. But plenty are clearly expecting Ange Postecoglou’s side to fall away at some stage.

One of the reasons for that is that they do not have a prolific striker in the ranks. Richarlison is yet to prove himself in North London. And Son Heung-min is potentially at his best in those positions behind the number nine.

Photo by Nikolay Doychinov/Getty Images for DFB

Harry Kane’s departure on the eve of the season left Tottenham with little time to find a replacement. So it may well be something that the club look to address in January.

Former Tottenham target Youssoufa Moukoko eyeing loan exit

And one player who may well be on the market in the winter is Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, with 90min reporting that the forward is looking to leave on loan.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Moukoko has had a quiet start to the campaign. And he has been an unused substitute in Dortmund’s last three Bundesliga games.

Obviously, that is not ideal if Tottenham are looking for someone to make an immediate impact. But he is a player Spurs have previously had on their radar.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X last year that Tottenham are big fans of Moukoko. And 90min is reporting that the Germany international is hoping that a big six team in the Premier League will make a move in the new year.

Striker now worth keeping a close eye on

Signing Moukoko on loan would presumably not eat up a lot of Tottenham’s budget – if they are not working with a huge amount of funds. And he is someone Erling Haaland has previously labelled ‘amazing‘.

Certainly, if Tottenham are in the title mix in January, it is imperative that they strengthen. Perhaps gambling on signing Moukoko on loan could be inspired when you consider how small the pool of world-class strikers is right now.