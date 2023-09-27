Ollie Watkins is reportedly ready to sign a new long-term contract with Aston Villa, after claims Arsenal pushed to sign him.

That’s according to talkSPORT, with the outlet providing an update on Watkins’ future at Villa Park amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for a new striker ahead of the January window amid their struggles in the final third this season.

Both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have struggled to find the back of the net regularly so far this season.

Of course, North London has been touted as a possible destination for Ivan Toney but the Gunners were also keeping tabs on Ollie Watkins.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Football Transfers claimed just yesterday that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar had held talks with Villa over a move for Watkins.

Yet, it seems the Englishman is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal at Villa Park.

Watkins set to pen new Villa deal

TalkSPORT reports that Watkins is ready to sign a ‘long-term’ contract with Villa.

The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to run until 2025 and it remains unclear just how long his new contract would be.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Watkins has been lauded as an ‘amazing’ striker and has impressed under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Villa. But the forward has netted just once in the league this season and while he’s improved under Emery, he’s hardly the lethal goalscorer Arsenal are searching for.

Watkins is very similar to Jesus in terms of his brilliant work-rate but lack of killer instinct in front of goal at times.

Toney seems like the best option for the Gunners at this stage as he’s proven to be a capable goalscorer in the Premier League.

While it would be a blow for Arsenal to miss out on one of their potential striker options, Watkins wouldn’t exactly offer Arteta a different type of option to lead the line.