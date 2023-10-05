‘Amazing’: Paul Merson makes Celtic claim in wake of Newcastle triumph last night

Celtic Park is often lauded for its incredible atmosphere on European nights. By and large, it’s one of the best in Europe.

TBR Celtic told this week how some of the top European players have been blown away by the Celtic supporters whenever they have come to Glasgow in the Champions League.

Well, after Newcastle defeated Paris St Germain last night, Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson made this claim on social media channel X.

Merson posted: “What a result Newcastle the atmosphere up there with European nights at Celtic Park and Anfield. Amazing ”

60,000 fans under the lights is electric. In fact, 60,000 fans at any time is superb when the big guns come to town so I will take Merson’s word for it when he claims Newcastle was the same.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

I know the Newcastle fans are just as fanatical about their football as Celtic fans are. I remember how their stadium used to be rocking during the Kevin Keegan years.

Players like Faustino Asprilla and David Ginola (who I’ve never forgiven for rejecting Celtic for Newcastle) used to get the St James’ crowd going much like the way Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi do (or did in the case of Jota) for Celtic these days.

But that is what football is all about. Passion, the love of your team and those special European nights. And it looks like, for Newcastle fans at least, those are back after a two-decade absence.

