Amadou Onana could now be allowed to leave Everton amid Arsenal interest











Arsenal target Amadou Onana could be allowed to leave Everton this summer if they had to sell any of their most valuable assets.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the talented Belgian.

Arsenal are set to be in the market for a central midfielder when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Declan Rice appears to be their top target, although the Gunners will know not to count on their first choice arriving at The Emirates.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It means that Amadou Onana could be an option for Arsenal if the Everton man becomes available.

A report from Belgium suggests that Arsenal have been in regular contact with the 21-year-old’s representatives.

Valued at £61.5m, it would be a big outlay for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, he’s been one of the shining stars in an Everton team once again struggling to avoid relegation.

Not only that, Everton skirted with danger last summer with regards to Financial Fair Play.

The sale of Richarlison to Tottenham allayed some of those concerns, but they may need to make a big sale again this summer.

It could mean Arsenal are in prime position to bring Onana to The Emirates.

Everton could allow Onana to leave amid Arsenal interest

Talking about the young midfielder’s future, Brown said: “If they were forced to sell players, I’m sure he might become someone they consider allowing to leave.

“But I would like to think if they did, they would have someone lined up to come in and fit that profile straight away.”

Onana’s profile means he would ideally be a replacement for Granit Xhaka in the current Arsenal set-up.

His dribbling and strength on the ball is one of his key strengths, while he’s also capable of putting in an important tackle.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

His output in front of goal needs to improve, and he could also deputise for Thomas Partey in a defensive capacity.

Arsenal may look at Onana if Everton are forced to sell him for before market value.

Although he has bags of potential, he may not be the right option for the Gunners this summer as they look to kick on.

Show all