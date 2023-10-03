‘Always wondered’: Chris Sutton says he’s curious what would’ve happened if 45-year-old became Celtic manager

Chris Sutton has once again praised the job that Ange Postecoglou did at Celtic during the Australian’s two seasons at the club.

The former Celtic hero said Ange did ‘brilliantly’ in the recruitment department for Celtic. In my opinion, that will bode well for Spurs as Postecoglou approaches his second transfer window.

However, that still doesn’t stop Sutton from wondering how one manager who was heavily linked with Celtic at the time would have done at the club had he taken up the position.

Eddie Howe at Celtic

Howe was reportedly almost signing on the dotted line before he decided against the move to Glasgow. That led to Postecoglou being hired and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now the Newcastle manager, Sutton still thinks about Howe and how/if he could have brought success to the club.

Sutton said [The Monday Night Club], “We talk about Ange Postecoglou a lot. That appointment, I mean the amazing thing, the more you think about that appointment and Ange Postecoglou.

“Eddie Howe was supposed to get the job for a long, long time. I always wondered what would have happened had Eddie Howe got the job in terms of Celtic’s recruitment.

“Where Postecoglou did brilliantly was his recruitment and getting in players from the J League not in terms of a great outlay.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Howe is without question a very talented manager. Already, at Newcastle, you can see his clear influence in the team as he has taken them to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

In terms of recruitment, he has brought in the likes of Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman. Yes, you can argue he has spent a lot of money doing so, but that is all relative to the league you are playing in. He can spot a player. No question.

As for doing a job at Celtic? We will never know and, to be honest, the Celtic fans are glad that Howe never took up the position. As will the Spurs fans be. Because if he did, no one on these shores would have heard of the name of Ange Postecoglou.

