It feels like we’re at the start of a new era at Liverpool, but as one new era begins, a former era has to end.

Indeed, there will be a huge squad turnover at Anfield in the coming years as the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and potentially even Mo Salah’s contracts run down.

Another key figure who is entering into the final years of his deal at Anfield is Trent Alexander-Arnold, but, unlike some of the more veteran players in this Liverpool squad, the full-back is likely to be here for years to come.

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, Matt Addison has been discussing Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation, and he says that it’s almost an inevitability that the ‘unbelievable’ defender will end up signing a new deal.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold new contract

Addison shared what he knows about the full-back.

“I think it’s one of those where Liverpool don’t need to be in a rush, it’s almost an inevitability isn’t it? There’ve been a few links in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it doesn’t feel like he’d be in any rush. He’s just been made vice-captain, he’s going to be captain at some point, he’s the natural one to step into this position. I wouldn’t be surprised if we were sat here in six months’ time and he has it confirmed and all done. No worries and no doubt about where his long-term future lies,” Addison said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Has to stay

Keeping Alexander-Arnold at Anfield should be very close to the top of Liverpool’s long-term priorities.

As Addison says, he’s a future captain of the club, he’s a local lad and on top of that, he’s one of the very best players in the world.

Liverpool are so lucky to have Alexander-Arnold, and they can’t let a player of this talent leave at any point.

If ever there was a player who should be a one-club man, it’s Alexander-Arnold.